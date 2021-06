WESTPORT — Police said they were called to a town residence Wednesday afternoon on a report of a bear in an outdoor sunroom.

Police confirmed they were responding to the incident, but could not immediately provide more information.

DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said in an email that EnCon Police went to the home and used “a standard practice hazing technique” so the bear would go away.

“The hazing technique they used was firing bean bags in the direction of the bear,” he wrote. “The purpose is to demonstrate to the bear that entering screened porches or homes is a negative behavior, and to keep the bear from becoming habituated to engage in those types of behaviors.”

The report comes only a few weeks after there were multiple bear sightings in the northern section of town. At that time, police advised that bears are timid animals that try to avoid human contact. Food attractants, like bird feeders, garbage or pet food, can lure in hungry bears.

Grilling also can attract bears, so residents are urged to clean barbecues after each use. Residents also should keep an eye on pets and children outside if there is a bear in the area.

