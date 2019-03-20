https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Police-Appalachian-Power-worker-killed-in-W-Va-13703155.php
Police: Appalachian Power worker killed in W.Va. accident
HARTS, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say an electric company employee has died in an accident at a customer's home.
WCHS-TV reports the accident happened Wednesday morning in the Harts community of Lincoln County.
State police say an Appalachian Power truck with the driver inside was on a private driveway when the driveway appeared to give way, causing the truck to roll over a hill. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An Appalachian Power spokesman did not immediately return an email Wednesday.
State police are investigating.
