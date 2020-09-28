Police: Anti-Trump and anti-police signs spotted in Westport

Westport Police Headquarters on Jesup Road. Westport Police Headquarters on Jesup Road. Photo: Cameron Martin / Cameron Martin Photo: Cameron Martin / Cameron Martin Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Anti-Trump and anti-police signs spotted in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Several signs were posted downtown with anti-police messages and calling for the death of President Donald Trump, according to police.

“If I had to estimate how many there were, probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,” said Anthony Prezioso, the Westport police spokesman.

Around four to six signs were posted in certain spots throughout downtown, Prezioso said. The signs were reported early Sunday morning and have since been taken down.

“We were made aware of it and we are actively investigating it,” Prezioso said. “In terms of the messaging it was anti-police and anti-Trump type of stuff.”

Prezioso said while police are on the alert for the usual political signage thefts during election season, he had never seen this.

“This is different from that,” Prezioso said. “It’s concerning. Most of the message though is pretty vague and general. It’s not necessarily overly specific.”

One sign read, “This town is ours. Kill Trump. Fight the white.” Others said, “The only good cop is a dead cop.” Prezioso said some signs had the symbol of the Worker’s Party of Korea, which is the ruling political party of the North Korean government.

“Although obviously a very strange addition, I cannot even begin to speculate as to why this was include on these postings,” Prezioso said.

The threatening signage also caused concern for some residents.

“I think it’s disrespectful,” Sal Liccione, a Church lane resident and RTM member, said. “Whoever it is should be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

But Prezioso said it appeared whoever posted the signage looked to find the most controversial statement to put up in large quantities to draw attention.

“We feel like we have the community support here,” Prezioso said. “We certainly work hard to earn the community’s trust and to earn that support.”

He said although the investigation is ongoing, he’s not aware if other towns in the area are seeing similar signs pop up.

“These signs seem to be unique to Westport, but that could of changed since yesterday,” Prezioso said. “But to the best of my knowledge ... I’m not aware this is an issue anywhere else or anything exactly like this is anywhere else.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com