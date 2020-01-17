Police: Ansonia woman caught selling edibles over the internet

WESTPORT — A 28-year-old Ansonia woman is facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana-laced edibles on a website.

In October, a member of the Westport detective bureau received information about an individual selling marijuana-laced edibles through an internet account. The investigating detective then placed an order for marijuana edible baked goods, which police said was delivered by a woman named Tasha Celini.

According to police, the items tested positive for the presence of THC. A second order was then placed and delivered again by Celini. These goods also tested positive for THC, police said.

In an interview with Celini, police said she admitted to running the internet business and turned over additional items. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for Celini.

An arrest warrant was granted for Celini, who turned herself in to Westport police on Thursday. She was charged with sale of a controlled substance and released on a written promise to appear.

She is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Jan. 24.

