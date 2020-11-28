Police: 65-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds.

Rocky Mount Police say they received a call early Saturday of a disturbance when they found the male victim.

Officers tried unsuccessfully to save the man's life and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release the man's name and said the department is actively investigating the incident.