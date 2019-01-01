Police: 6 people hurt when driver of a stolen SUV crashes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say six people were hurt when the driver of a stolen SUV lost control and crashed into two other vehicles.

Police say a passenger in the SUV was severely hurt in the early Tuesday morning crash in Hamden, Connecticut.

Police say 19-year-old Jonathan Garcia, of New Haven, was driving an SUV that was reported stolen in New Britain on Saturday.

Police say Garcia fled from officers in North Haven when they tried to stop him, leading police on a chase into Hamden.

They say Garcia hit two vehicles that were stopped at a light. Five people, including Garcia, sustained minor injuries.

It's unclear whether Garcia is represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.