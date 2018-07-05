Police: 5-year-old drowned in family's pool

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old drowned in a Connecticut family's pool.

Officials said Thursday that the child was found in the backyard pool on Monday. Officers performed CPR until the arrival of the medics, who took the child to the hospital.

The child died on Tuesday.

Officials haven't released any other details or the child's identity.