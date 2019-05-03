Police: 5 dead after SUV hits truck in southern Illinois

MARION, Ill. (AP) — Police say five people have died after an SUV crashed into the back of a semitrailer along an interstate in southern Illinois.

Illinois State Police Trooper Bridget Rice says the crash happened Thursday afternoon near the West Frankfort exit of northbound Interstate 57.

The Southern Illinoisan and WSIL-TV report state police confirm five people died. Rice says one other person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The Associated Press left a message Friday with state police seeking additional information.

State police are investigating the crash. The northbound lanes of I-57 were closed for several hours following the crash and reopened Thursday night.