Police: 4-year-old dies after being pulled from Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old boy has died after being pulled unconscious from a lake in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Hobart police and firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a report of a possible drowning at Robinson Lake.

Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip says the boy was listed in critical condition when taken to a hospital in Hobart, where he was later pronounced dead.

The child was identified as being from Gary, but Wardrip says his name and cause of death would be released following an investigation by the Lake County coroner's office.

Additional details about the circumstances of the child's death weren't immediately released.

