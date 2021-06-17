Police: 4 slain in Chicago mass killing all shot in head

CHICAGO (AP) — A mass shooting that left four people dead and four others wounded at a house on Chicago's South Side was believed to have been carried out by two people who shot all but one of the victims in the head, according to a police report.

No arrests have been made in the Tuesday morning shooting, police said Thursday. The killings were among recent massing shootings in Chicago and elsewhere in the country that have prompted fears about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer.