Police: 35-year-old Topeka man killed in apparent shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) —
Topeka police responding to a call early Saturday morning about a shooting found a man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as 35-year-old Matthew Pressler of Topeka, police said in a news release.
The call regarding a shooting came in at about 2:45 a.m.
Police are investigating and have not released additional details.
