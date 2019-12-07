Police: 2 people hurt after truck strikes a Cape Cod bridge

BOSTON (AP) — A truck driver towing a hydraulic lift struck a Cape Cod bridge and two people were injured by falling concrete Friday night, Massachusetts State Police said.

The lift was too high to pass under the Old Bass River Road Bridge in Dennis, Massachusetts above Route 6 and falling chunks of concrete struck a passing car, State Police said Saturday.

The passenger in the car, a 55-year-old Brewster woman, suffered serious injuries, and the driver, a 56-year-old Brewster man, suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

The truck driver was not injured. The 41-year-old Brockton man will be ordered to appear in Orleans District Court to face charges of operating to endanger, operating after a license suspension and an overheight violation, State Police said. Police did not publicly release the driver's name.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation expects the bridge to remain closed for at least several days. Crews will assess the bridge structure on Sunday, which will require closing the right travel lane of Route 6 westbound near the bridge and the ramp from Route 134 southbound to Route 6 westbound, the DOT said.

The agency says the initial structural analysis found that two of the bridge beams were severed and the repairs will be challenging.