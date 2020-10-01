Police: 2 men, 2 woman hurt in apartment complex shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Four people were shot Wednesday night inside an apartment in Jacksonville, police said.

The shooting left two men with life-threatening and two women with less severe injuries, Jacksonville Sheriff's officials told news outlets.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. inside a home at the Volaris Apartments. Police haven't been able to talk to the victims due to their injuries. They were interviewing neighbors and looking for surveillance videos to assist in the investigation.

The victims were shot multiple times, police said. There were also no signs of a break-in. Authorities said the suspect is still at large.

An investigation is continuing.