Police: 2 killed when car swerves into oncoming I-35 traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say two people have been killed in a head-on crash on Interstate I-35.

The Kansas City Star says the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday, when a speeding car traveling north on I-35 tried to exit, but crossed into the northbound lanes when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a van.

Investigators say the car ran through barrier cables before hitting a sport utility vehicle head-on.

The crash killed the car's driver and a passenger. A mother and her 4-year-old daughter in the SUV suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver a third car hit in the crash was not injured.

Police have not released the names of the two people killed.

