Police: 2 dead from shootings in apartment; cops rescue kids

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man and a woman are dead following shootings in an apartment where officers rescued two children unharmed..

Police say 36-year-old Janine Lily died at a hospital several hours after she emerged from the apartment Tuesday night after being shot and that 39-year-old Johnny Watson was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in the unit.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers in the interim were able to rescue two children unharmed and that officers originally went to the apartment to check on the welfare of the residents.

Additional information on circumstances of the incident and the relationships between those involved was not immediately available.