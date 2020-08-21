Police: 2 dead after head-on crash on Albuquerque freeway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A head-on crash on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque early Friday morning resulted in two deaths, including the driver of a wrong-way pickup that went off the elevated freeway and onto a street below where it caught fire, police said.

The pickup driver was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, while an occupant of a SUV involved in the initial crash on the freeway died later at a hospital, police said.

Police said the pickup was traveling southbound in I-25's northbound lanes approaching Gibson Boulevard when the head-on crash occured.

A second person in the SUV was injured and it was unclear which person in the SUV was the driver, police said.

No identities were released and police said they didn't immediately know whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.