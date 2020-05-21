Police: 2 Florida teens killed in accidental shootings

MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida are investigating the accidental shootings of two teenage girls in separate incidents within the past week.

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot by a friend in an apartment in Miami-Dade County on Monday night, according to a police report. On May 12, a 17-year-old boy told police he accidentally shot a 15-year-old girl while handling a gun in a Miami home.

Police officials from Miami and Miami-Dade County and school superintendent Alberto Carvalho plan to address the shootings during a news conference on Thursday, the Miami Herald reported.

“It's really just going to be a public plea. If you have a weapon in your house, secure it," Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told the Miami Herald. “The truth is you have a lot of kids at home that normally would be at school and doing other things. We’ve had two horrific incidents in the past week. It’s just brutal.”

In the Monday night shooting, a police report said four people, including two juveniles, were detained. All four told police the shooting was accidental. A 17-year-old is charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

Police found the girl dead on the floor when they arrived at the home in Allapattah with a gunshot to the head, a police report said. Clearly visible to officers was a black handgun and a magazine that was on a desk.

The report didn't provide the girl's full name.

In the earlier case, police said a 17-year-old told officers he was playing with a gun when he put his finger on the trigger, accidentally fired and killed Arya Gray. The Herald reported that Gray was killed in front of her sister.

The teen is also charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors said a decision hasn't been made on whether he will be tried as an adult.