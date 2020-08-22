Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that officers responded around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released his name or any details about what led up to the shooting. No suspect was immediately taken into custody.