Police: 10-vehicle suburban Indianapolis pileup kills 2

AVON, Ind. (AP) — Police in suburban Indianapolis say a 10-vehicle pileup has left two people dead and three others injured.

Avon police say the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 36 and a county road.

Firefighters say the pileup involved a school bus, a dump truck and other vehicles. The Avon Community School Corp. says no students were aboard the bus and the bus driver was not injured.

No other details were immediately available.