Police: 10-vehicle suburban Indianapolis pileup kills 2
AVON, Ind. (AP) — Police in suburban Indianapolis say a 10-vehicle pileup has left two people dead and three others injured.
Avon police say the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 36 and a county road.
Firefighters say the pileup involved a school bus, a dump truck and other vehicles. The Avon Community School Corp. says no students were aboard the bus and the bus driver was not injured.
No other details were immediately available.
