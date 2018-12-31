Polar plunge raises $25K for man who inspired ALS fundraiser

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — About 100 people took an icy plunge into the ocean over the weekend to raise about $25,000 for the Massachusetts man who helped inspire the ice bucket challenge.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports that people gathered in costumes and bathing suits at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester on Saturday for the seventh annual Plunge for Pete.

The proceeds help cover the medical costs for 34-year-old Pete Frates (FRAY'-tees), of Beverly, the former Boston College baseball player credited with helping popularize the ice bucket challenge that raises money for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, often called Lou Gehrig's disease.

Frates' father, John, says he was overwhelmed with the generosity from supporters.

ALS is a degenerative disease that destroys nerve cells, impairs physical functions and so far has no cure.

Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com