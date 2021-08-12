Poland faces harmed ties with US, Israel over disputed bills VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 8:02 a.m.
1 of8 People protest outside the Polish parliament after lawmakers passed a bill seen as harmful to media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland's largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings and is widely viewed as an attack on media independence in Poland. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 People protest outside the Polish parliament after lawmakers passed a bill seen as harmful to media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland's largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings and is widely viewed as an attack on media independence in Poland. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo is Prozna Street, in the heart of what was Warsaw's Jewish quarter before World War II, in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's parliament passed a law on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that would prevent former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, from regaining property expropriated by the country's communist regime. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 People protests outside the Polish parliament after lawmakers passed a bill seen as harmful to media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland's largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings and is widely viewed as an attack on media independence in Poland. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 People protests outside the Polish parliament after lawmakers passed a bill seen as harmful to media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Poland's parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland's largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings and is widely viewed as an attack on media independence in Poland. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 25, 2021, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talks to journalists at the European Council building in Brussels. Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after coalition partner Agreement party leader Jaroslaw Gowin announced it was leaving the government, Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, over a bill viewed as an attack on media freedom. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is looking at a more difficult relationship with two allies, the United States and Israel, after lawmakers passed separate bills — one dealing with foreign ownership of media and the other affecting the property rights of the families of Holocaust survivors — which the Polish government had been warned to drop.
The European Union also slammed the media bill on Thursday as undermining media freedom, adding to pre-existing strains between Warsaw and Brussels from the EU's perception of democratic backsliding in member nation Poland.