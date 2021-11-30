Poland: Lawmakers endorse restricting access to border areas Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 11:48 a.m.
1 of8 Migrants stands in queue to receive a hot food at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Migrants carry a food at a logistics center at the checkpoint logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Belarus officials prepare a meal and hot drinks for migrants inside a tent near a logistics center at the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Migrants settle in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Migrants settle in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 A migrant stands at the logistics center "Bruzgi" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis. (Oksana Manchuk/BelTA via AP) Oksana Manchuk/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers approved new regulations Tuesday that authorize the government to declare areas along the nation's borders off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zones.
In adopting the amendments to the law on Poland's 3,511 kilometers (2,200 miles) of borders, the lower house of parliament, or Sejm, also rejected changes proposed in the Senate, including one that would have allowed journalists free access in the restricted areas.