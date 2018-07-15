Poetry project aims to reach patients with dementia.





ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 14-15 - In this Tuesday July 10, 2018 photo, resident Mary Dominski felt the touch of a raven feather while Liz Narveson looked on, during an alzheimer poetry session at Grace Lutheran Communities River Pine in Altoona, Wis. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 14-15 - In this Tuesday morning July 10, 2018 photo, Gary Glazner, left, founder of the Alzheimer's Poetry Project, acts out poetry with residents Linda Pihl, center, and Diana Goller at River Pines in Altoona, Wis. Glazner will train staff for three months for the project before they put on a culminating event. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

ALTOONA, Wis. (AP) — Employees at 20 nursing homes in Wisconsin are receiving training to use poetry as a method of reaching residents with dementia.

The Leader-Telegram reports that the effort known as the national Alzheimer's Poetry Project has so far been taught across 32 states and seven countries.

Gary Glazner founded the project. He says staff learns different methods and techniques to create poetry sessions and for other activities.

River Pines is one of the Wisconsin nursing homes to receive this training. Activity Director Karen Park says the program was introduced after the center was selected for a state grant.

Park says she thinks the program is a great way to get residents to connect with one another. She says it's also a different way for the staff to touch their lives.

