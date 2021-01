KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Kalispell man who was charged with deliberate homicide after his father died in a trailer fire has reached a plea agreement on a lesser charge that recommends a five-year probationary sentence.

Jason Weldele, 42, was charged in the October death of Daniel Weldele, 63. Jason Weldele had acted erratically before and after the fire and investigators found evidence that potential exits in the house had been barricaded, court records said.