Play in Virginia takes a spirited look at iconic characters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Fans of live theater can give 2020 a proper sendoff by picturing spirits inspired by Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” plying their trade in the Dark Ages.
“In Hindsight, Maybe Ghosts Were a Bad Idea: A Holiday Play in Three Spirits,” a new play by Matthew Minnicino, was performed at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It will be performed at that time on Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Live Arts and livestreamed through a private Zoom webinar. Amalia Oswald directs, and Light House Studio is providing technical assistance.