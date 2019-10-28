Plaque stolen from Mississippi veteran's cemetery

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A veteran's cemetery in Mississippi says a bronze marker was stolen from the entrance of the memorial.

The Natchez Democrat reports the plaque was noticeably missing Thursday from the Natchez National Cemetery and was reported stolen.

Robert C. Winkler, assistant director of the Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Association, says the marker was posted at the entrance across from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs plaque. He says the bolts holding the marker were pulled from the wall.

Winkler says the cemetery was established in 1866 and the stolen plaque, that reads "Natchez National Cemetery," was posted in 1930.

He says the plaque is about 18 inches (46 centimeters) wide, 24 inches (61 centimeters) tall and weighs about 30 to 50 pounds (22 kilograms).

The investigation is ongoing.

