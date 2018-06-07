Planting of most crops in North Dakota nearing completion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota farmers are nearly finished seeding the state's staple spring wheat crop.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 97 percent of the crop is in the ground, ahead of the long-term average of 90 percent. Only 3 percent of the crop is rated less than fair.

Planting of other small grains, corn, soybeans, canola, flaxseed, potatoes, dry beans and dry peas also is nearing completion. About two-thirds of the sunflower crop is seeded, ahead of the average pace.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 69 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 57 percent in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair, good or excellent. Stockwater supplies are mostly adequate to surplus.