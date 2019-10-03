Planning and Zoning Commission candidate: Al Gratrix Jr.
Al Gratrix Jr.
Party: Republican
Planning and Zoning Commission candidate
Town: Westport
Age: N/A
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Merchant services
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and environmental biology
The most important issue in this election: My goal as a Planing & Zoning Commissioner over the last 9 years has been to ensure with my vote that construction projects follow the rules and guidelines that have been set by the P&Z , town administrators and the town engineers.
Other issues: I strongly believe in maintaining open, natural space for the physical and mental health of our residents.I would like Westport to remain a town, not look like a city, with the charm that it is known for, especially along the Post Road corridor.
Family: Married to Nancy Austin, two stepchildren.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: P&Z Commissioner for nine years; appointed to Tree Board for three years; founder and president of Westport Evergreen Inc.
Campaign website: N/A