Planning and Zoning Commission candidate: Al Gratrix Jr.

Al Gratrix Jr.

Party: Republican

Planning and Zoning Commission candidate

Town: Westport

Age: N/A

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Merchant services

Education: Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and environmental biology

The most important issue in this election: My goal as a Planing & Zoning Commissioner over the last 9 years has been to ensure with my vote that construction projects follow the rules and guidelines that have been set by the P&Z , town administrators and the town engineers.

Other issues: I strongly believe in maintaining open, natural space for the physical and mental health of our residents.I would like Westport to remain a town, not look like a city, with the charm that it is known for, especially along the Post Road corridor.

Family: Married to Nancy Austin, two stepchildren.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: P&Z Commissioner for nine years; appointed to Tree Board for three years; founder and president of Westport Evergreen Inc.

Campaign website: N/A