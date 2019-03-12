Planners in Kansas City suburb approve Islamic center plan

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Planning commissioners in a Kansas City suburb approved a proposal for a new Islamic center that could serve as a centralized location for Muslims in Missouri and Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Overland Park Planning Commission gave preliminary approval Monday to the Islamic Center of Kansas' plan to build a roughly 111,000-square-foot (10,300-square-meter) religious facility. The move came after hundreds of residents petitioned for the proposal to be delayed or dismissed.

The center's plans include a mosque, school, day care and banquet hall.

Neighbors say the size and scope of the Islamic center make it a bad fit for the area. Many expressed concerns about noise, traffic and the impact on wildlife and the area's green space.

Residents could file a protest petition within two weeks.