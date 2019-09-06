Planned Lawrence manufacturing facility would add 80 jobs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A manufacturer of heating, cooling and plumbing equipment wants to build a new facility at a Lawrence business park that would bring 80 jobs to the city.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that U.S. Engineering Metalworks has filed plans with the city to build the 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on an approximately 25-acre site at the Lawrence VenturePark on the eastern edge of the city. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company would become the first to locate a business in the park, which opened in 2014.

It is seeking a property tax break and other incentives from the city as part of the project. The company says it anticipates about 80 jobs would be located at the Lawrence plant initially, and that number could grow to 140 in about five years.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com