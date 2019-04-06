Planetarium shows, rocket launches part of Space Day

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — It's Space Day in Bridgeport.

The event at the Discovery Museum is funded by the NASA Connecticut Space Grant Consortium.

The means free admission Saturday to the museum, which will have space-related activities, planetarium shows and science demonstrations.

The highlight of the day will happen in the afternoon at Veterans Memorial Field, where model rockets will be launched.