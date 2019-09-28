Plane crashes on highway in Modesto; no vehicles hit

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — The Modesto Bee reports that an airplane has crashed on a highway in the city.

The California High Patrol says the plane crashed Friday night on Highway 99 near Crows Landing Road, the Bee reports.

The CHP says the plane is on fire and is just south of Crows Landing. There is debris just north of the overpass.

The CHP says no vehicles were hit.

The Bee reports there is no information on passengers or the type of plane.

