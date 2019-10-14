Plan to build music venue at Cincinnati waterfront approved

CINCINNATI (AP) — Will The Banks soon be alive with the sound of music?

County commissioners have reached an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals and a business to allow a music venue to be built on the riverfront. Three Hamilton County commissioners unanimously approved a deal with concrete company Hilltop Basic Resources to purchase half of the 17-acre riverfront site where the company operates.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Hilltop will continue to operate on the remaining part of the property until it can relocate. While the agreement has greenlit the music venues' location at The Banks, parts of the deal remain in limbo, including where Hilltop will ultimately go.

The music venue is expected to open in fall 2020.