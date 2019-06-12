Plan for Delaware River pier linked to fracked gas gets OK

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A proposal to build a $96 million pier in New Jersey, potentially to load tankers with liquid fuels produced from Pennsylvania's vast Marcellus Shale natural gas reservoir, is moving forward.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday the Delaware River Basin Commission gave its unanimous approval for the proposal at the former DuPont Repauno Works near Philadelphia International Airport.

Environmental activists opposed the approval, fearing the port will be used to export liquefied natural gas brought in by road and rail.

The property owner, Delaware River Partners LLC, has suggested in securities filings that its primary interest is to export propane and butane to European petrochemical manufacturers.

It says it might ship other commodities, including liquefied natural gas, automobiles and bulk cargo.

DuPont shut down operations on the property 20 years ago.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com