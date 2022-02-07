Plan approved to extend mental health support to responders

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislative committee signed off Monday on a proposal to try to help emergency responders better access mental health support.

The proposal establishes a presumption that firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, emergency dispatchers and others who are diagnosed as having post- traumatic stress disorder have the condition because of “extraordinary and unusual work stress," a bill before the Maine Legislature states. The Legislature's Labor and Housing Committee unanimously approved the proposal on Monday.