Plaintiffs appeal Arizona Supreme Court water decision

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government and environmentalists are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to undo a decision they say could be detrimental to one of the Southwest's only free-flowing rivers.

The Bureau of Land Management was among the plaintiffs who filed a motion Friday asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to allow a large development next to the San Pedro River in southern Arizona.

The project is planned on roughly 2,000 acres (809 hectares) in Sierra Vista, about 5 miles (8 miles) from the river. The state's water resources department approved a permit for the Pueblo Del Sol Water Company in 2013 to pump groundwater there even though opponents say it will drain the San Pedro River.

The ruling by the Supreme Court on Aug. 9 means the development can move forward.