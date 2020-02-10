Pit bull supporters want Junction City to lift pit bull ban

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Pit bull supporters are calling for the military town of Junction City to lift its ban of the breed.

The Hays Post reports that Kim Bradney of Legalize Bully JC says the ban forces some people in the community near Fort Riley to choose to live in surrounding communities with friendlier pit bull policies.

She said the more than 20-year-old ban has left animal shelters flooded with dogs that aren't adoptable. She said several other cities in the state already have removed their bans.

Commissioner Ronna Larson asked city staff last week to check into different ordinance options.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has long opposed breed-specific legislation, saying there's no evidence such laws increase safety.