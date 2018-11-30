Pipeline spills crude oil on private property near Belt

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An oil pipeline spilled 3,400 barrels of crude oil on about 4 acres (1.6 hectares) of private property southeast of Great Falls, near Belt.

ABC Fox Montana reports the spill from the Phillips 66 pipeline happened on Nov. 14.

Cleanup has included vacuuming up spilled oil and removing contaminated soil.

State environmental regulators say the oil did not reach surface or groundwater. Phillips 66 says there was no impact to people or wildlife.

The Department of Environmental Quality says Phillips 66 is complying with the state's cleanup requirements and the pipeline has been repaired.

DEQ officials say when the cleanup is complete the agency will determine if any fines are warranted.

