Pilots, crew bail out of Navy plane before crash in Virginia

BLOXOM, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy said one of its aircraft crashed Monday afternoon on Virginia's Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.

The E-2C Hawkeye went down in the vicinity of Wallops Island about 3:50 p.m. Monday during a training flight, Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Cragg, whose statement said reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured.

The plane was assigned to the Airborne Command & Control Squadron 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron at Naval Station Norfolk, Cragg said.