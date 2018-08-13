Pilot trapped after single-engine plane crashed in LA suburb

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the pilot who died after a single-engine plane crashed into a field in a Los Angeles suburb was alive and trapped in the wreckage when emergency responders arrived.

Fire Department Capt. Cody Weireter tells the Daily News that firefighters managed to free the man, but he died at the scene while being treated for his injuries Sunday.

The coroner's office identified the pilot as 55-year-old Scott Watson. He was the only person on board the Beechcraft A320, which went down in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The newspaper says the plane was registered to Watson under a Marina del Rey address.