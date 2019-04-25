Pilot rescued after plane crashes atop tree

MCCALL, Idaho (AP) — A firefighter in Idaho scaled a 60-foot (about 18-meter) tree to rescue a pilot who crash-landed atop the tree.

The McCall Fire Department says 79-year-old pilot John Gregory was not injured in the Monday night crash a few miles east of McCall.

McCall Fire Capt. Brandon Swain says Gregory took off from Challis and was intending to land at the McCall Airport before the plane began to lose power. He then tried to divert to a field.

Gregory called 911 to report the crash.

McCall firefighter Randy Acker is a hazardous tree expert and owns a tree-removal company. He offered to scale the tree.

Authorities say the plane was a Piper Cub PA-18.

Officials say the plane likely will be recovered from the tree in the next week or two, possibly pulled out by helicopters.