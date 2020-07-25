Pilot killed in Tehachapi small plane crash

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Friday into an industrial building near a Southern California airport, killing the pilot, authorities said.

The single-engine Vans RV-8 — a kit-built two-seat aircraft — crashed on the roof and went into the building in an industrial park near Tehachapi Municipal Airport shortly before noon, Kern County fire officials said.

The address appears to be that of an auto glass repair shop located just outside of the airport.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Tehachapi is in the Tehachapi Mountains, about an hour's drive north of Los Angeles.