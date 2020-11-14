https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Pilot-hurt-in-crash-of-small-plane-in-Southern-15726952.php
Pilot hurt in crash of small plane in Southern California
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was seriously injured when a small plane crashed in a dry riverbed near an inland Southern California airfield Friday night, authorities said.
The single-engine Cessna was coming in for a landing at San Bernardino International Airport around 8 p.m. when the pilot reported engine trouble, said Eric Sherwin, spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The plane crashed and broke apart about a mile south of the airport.
“It was a violent impact,” Sherwin said.
The pilot, the only person on board, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, he said.
