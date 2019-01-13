https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Pilot-dies-in-small-plane-crash-on-Whidbey-Island-13530297.php
Pilot dies in small plane crash on Whidbey Island
SEATTLE (AP) — A man who died when the small plane he was flying crashed on Whidbey Island has been identified.
Island County officials identify him as 63-year-old Marc Drake of Everett.
His passenger was taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition after Saturday's crash in dense woods near Langley.
KIRO-TV reports firefighters used chain-saws cut their way through the thick woods to reach the two-seat plane.
Officials say the plane crashed when the pilot tried to land.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
