Pierre-based Guard unit to deploy to Middle East

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Nearly 70 soldiers with a South Dakota Army National Guard unit will deploy to the Middle East next summer.

Members of the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion have received a mobilization order for deployment starting in July.

The unit is based in Pierre and is scheduled to be deployed for nine months providing logistics and support operations.

Before deploying overseas, the unit will report to Fort Hood, Texas, for several weeks of training.

This will be the second mobilization for the 152nd since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.