A piece of leather, apparently from the back seat of the limousine President John F. Kennedy was riding in when he was assassinated. The artifact is listed for sale on the website for University Archives, a company based in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — A piece of leather, apparently from the back seat of the limousine President John F. Kennedy was riding in when he was assassinated, has been pulled from an auction in Dallas because of the “sensitivity” of the item, but remains for sale on a Westport company’s website.

John Reznikoff, of Westport’s University Archives, is auctioning a piece of the limo seat from when Kennedy was killed in 1963.

Reznikoff has sold parts of the seat before, according to News 12 Connecticut, but this specific piece was set to be an item up for auction at a site in Dallas — where Kennedy was killed.

The piece can be viewed on the company’s website. The description says it’s a small swatch of blood-stained blue leather upholstery removed from JFK’s presidential limo after he was killed.

The piece was supposed to be auctioned through Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

“Out of concern for the sensitivity of the subject matter, Heritage Auctions decided to withdraw the lot from this weekend's Americana and Political Auction,” Eric Bradley, a spokesman for Heritage Auctions, told News 12.

At Dealey Plaza earlier this week, some visitors told one local news station that the call to remove it from the Dallas auction was the right one.

“It's kind of sad that someone's still trying to make a buck off of that,” Dealey Plaza visitor Keith Fowler told KXAS-TV.

Still, the item remains up for purchase on Reznikoff’s site.

“There are rosy things that occur in history, and there are more macabre things that occur in history, but they're both part of history,” Reznikoff told News 12. “And history needs to be preserved.”