Pickleball or preservation? Westport considers future of Baron's South parcel

WESTPORT — Some would like to see the 22-acre parcel of open space known as Baron’s South turned into a bustling park, complete with parking, restrooms, and possibly even pickleball courts. And others want to see it left untouched.
That was the upshot of a spirited discussion Wednesday between town officials, members of the public and the Planning and Zoning Commission, during a virtual meeting of the commission’s revision subcommittee. The subcommittee met to discuss rezoning part of the parcel, which lies between Compo Road South and Imperial Avenue.