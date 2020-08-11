Photos: Westport ‘Wi-Fi refugees’ form socially distanced gathering

WESTPORT — A strange example of community grew out of last week’s mega-storm when, due to the extensive power outages, dozens and dozens of residents found a connection on Jesup Green.

Thanks to The Westport Library’s Wi-Fi, all week the area surrounding the library, across the green, along the river and throughout the parking lot, was teeming with people hoping to make a connection.

Ironically the connections have been silent ones, and while there were close to 100 people to count at times, most spoke ne’er a whisper, but remained focused on their opportunity to get online.

“I’m just so thankful that the library has the Wi-Fi to use, because even cell service has been spotty,” said Marli Varian. “It’s been a savior to have it.”

Fellow Westporter Jennifer Rosen also took advantage.

“I think it’s kind of nice that it’s been bringing everybody out of their house, kind of like COVID,” Rosen said.

“I also think it’s great publicity for the library,” she said, calling the communal gathering on Jesup Green “unprecedented.”

Casey Lu, of Westport, was out on the green with her family.

“We’re all the Wi-Fi refugees,” she said.

“It’s an interesting experience,” added her brother, Gary Lu, “but I guess we’re all making due.”