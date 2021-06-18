Photos: Staples High's Class of 2021 graduates in Westport

18 1of18Rachel Varsano cheers as she receives her diploma from Staples High School in Westport, Thursday, June 17, 2021.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of18Nicole Holmes cheers for fellow graduates at Staples High School graduation ceremonies held on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of18Vaillant Domingue III, center, watches his fellow graduates receive their diplomas at Staples High School graduation ceremonies, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 4of18Valedictorian Konur Erik Nordberg gives his address at Staples High School’s graduation ceremonies Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of18 6of18Salutatorian Hannah Carmela Even gives her address at Staples High School’s graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 7of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 8of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 9of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 10of18 11of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 12of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 13of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 14of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 15of18 16of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 17of18Staples High School Class of 2021 held graduation ceremonies on the school's football field, Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Westport.Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 18of18 WESTPORT — Staples High School’s Class of 2021, which included 458 students, graduated Thursday. The valedictorian was Konur Nordberg and the salutatorian was Hannah Even.