Skip to main content
News

Photos: Staples High's Class of 2021 graduates in Westport

18
Rachel Varsano cheers as she receives her diploma from Staples High School in Westport, Thursday, June 17, 2021.
1of18

Rachel Varsano cheers as she receives her diploma from Staples High School in Westport, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Carol Kaliff / For Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — Staples High School’s Class of 2021, which included 458 students, graduated Thursday. The valedictorian was Konur Nordberg and the salutatorian was Hannah Even.