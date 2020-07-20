Photos: Pop-up drive-in movie in Weston with Westport film critic

Benjamin Zev, 7, left, of Weston, and his brother Eli, 10, do some climbing at the Lachat Town Farm pop-up drive-in movie screening of "Caddyshack" on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Weston, Conn. Benjamin Zev, 7, left, of Weston, and his brother Eli, 10, do some climbing at the Lachat Town Farm pop-up drive-in movie screening of "Caddyshack" on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Weston, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta

WESTON — Along with enjoying a special community happening, film enthusiasts got to hear some fun and interesting facts about a legendary comedy from a local film critic and author of a book about it.

Chris Nashawaty, lead critic for Entertainment Weekly for 25 years and author of the best-seller “Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story,” was on hand at Lachat Town Farm’s screening of the 1980 film on Sunday night at a pop-up drive-in movie.

“This place is amazing,” said Nashawaty, a Westport resident whose work regularly appears in a range of publications, including Esquire and Vanity Fair.

The farm’s north field, just off Newtown Turnpike, played home to the 9th pop-up movie this summer — a safe-distanced viewing of the comedy starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and former Westport resident Rodney Dangerfield.

“We were one of the first town’s to do this,” said organizer and farm adviser Anita Dinwoodie. “We thought the farm was one of the most perfect areas to have a movie.”

The enormous inflatable screen was the backdrop to a question-and-answer session with Nashawaty about “Caddyshack,” which has become a cult classic. Carol Baldwin, a documentary film maker and chair of Friends of Lachat, served as interviewer.

“Lachat Town Farm has become an epicenter of what Weston stands for — community and family,” said resident Harry Falber. “It’s people getting together and having a good time.”

Along with enjoying the film with his family, Nashawaty praised the chance to enjoy an old-fashioned drive-in.

“I grew up with them as a kid,” he said. “This is such a great thing for the community.”